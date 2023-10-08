Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

While the Giants offense was stuck in neutral for most of their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, the one bright spot was the presence of Wan’Dale Robinson. Here’s a look at his value for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

After only getting 21 yards receiving in his season debut against the 49ers, Robinson had a productive game against the Seahawks, tallying 40 yards on five receptions.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. I know, I know. Bear with me. While the Giants offense has struggled for most of the season, Robinson spent last week showcasing the quickness he had last season before his season ended with an ACL injury. The Giants are going against a Dolphins team that has some holes in the secondary, which means that there’s a chance that Sunday’s game turns into a track meet.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Don’t let Robinson’s 6.8 yards per catch fool you; he has some wheels. No one has emerged as a WR1 for the Giants, which is where Robinson comes in. With Saquon Barkley’s status up in the air, there are touches to go around in the Giants’ offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Wan’Dale Robinson

FantasyPros has Robinson as WR49 between Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. While I’d start Robinson over both of them, some other options to consider from this tier are Josh Downs, Skyy Moore and Josh Reynolds.