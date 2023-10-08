Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants struggled last week, losing 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks. Daniel Jones and the offense failed to take care of the football without key weapon Saquon Barkley. The Giants now pivot to a Week 5 matchup against an explosive Miami Dolphins team. All eyes will be on the Giants injury report as Barkley has been listed as questionable. If he does decide to suit up, what is his fantasy outlook headed into Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. This week he was limited in all three days of practice and comes into the game with a questionable tag. Barkley was a top-five fantasy option at his position last season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

SIT. Coach Brian Daboll has thrown around a “game-time decision” designation for Barkley this week. Even if he does play, expect him to be on a limited snap count. The Giants offense desperately needs him but they also must play it smart to ease Barkley back into game speed. FLEX consideration at best, but it’ll be a lot to lean on Barkley to have top tier production fresh off an ankle injury.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

SIT. Barkley is a fantasy must start when healthy, but playing him this week would be risky. The Dolphins run defense is inconsistent, but expect Matt Breida to get a bulk of the touches for the Giants run-game. The early injury report will be key on determining if Barkley gives it a go.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Saquon Barkley

Jaleel McLaughlin and Jonathan Taylor are two backs that can have productive outings this week. Javonte Williams is questionable with a hip injury against the Jets, lean on McLaughlin to get some additional touches if he doesn’t play. He had an impressive 7 carries for 72 yards in Week 4 against the Bears.

Taylor just reached a three-year $42 million extension with the Colts. Back up Zack Moss has posted some great numbers behind the Indianapolis offensive line this year. Although Taylor may have some rust early, he could get some touches near the goal-line to score.