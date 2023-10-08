Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have an emerging tight end in their ranks, and no, his name isn’t Kyle Pitts. Rather, it’s been the veteran Jonnu Smith who has formed a nice chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder to begin the season. Smith is coming off a season-best performance and will look to carry the momentum into a Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.

To what extent should fantasy managers trust Smith as a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Jonnu Smith

Smith has made the most of a surprising start to the season, as he ranks as TE11 in PPR scoring formats. The Falcons tight end is averaging 11.2 PPR fantasy points per game, alongside a near career-high 11.9 yards per reception.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Fantasy managers only need solid production from their tight ends, and Smith fits the bill this week. Smith has four receptions in each of his last three contests, and surprisingly, he’s been the most consistent receiving option on offense to begin the season. Yes, he’s been more reliable than Kyle Pitts and even Drake London. While he’s not a traditional TE1 option, he more than carries streaming value against the Texans.

In both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, treat him as a TE2, with a slight bump in larger leagues if fantasy managers are thin on alternatives.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. The Texans have been average at best against tight ends to start this season. They’re allowing 6.0 fantasy points to the position, and a decent 44.8 receiving yards per game as well. There’s also an increased likelihood that Smith sees a majority of that receiving production over Pitts, who has yet to form a rapport with Desmond Ridder. Given Ridder’s inaccuracy when looking deep, it could open more opportunities for Smith as a check-down option under the middle.

You may find more suitable options in smaller leagues, and in that case, Smith can be best kept on the bench this week. Otherwise, he has intriguing streaming value as a TE2 with an upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jonnu Smith

If you’re not satisfied with either of the Falcons’ tight ends, don’t be afraid to look across the field for a better option. Texans tight end Dalton Schultz ranks just ahead of Smith in FantasyPro’s Week 5 rankings, and he’s been building a consistent volume of production over the last few games.

The veteran tight end is averaging 6.2 PPR fantasy points per game, which is just three points shy of his mark last season, alongside a solid average of 8.9 yards per reception.