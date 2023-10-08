Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face the Houston Texans in Week 5, there is no question as to who their best weapon is in the backfield. With rookie Bijan Robinson leading the way, it’s left the likes of Tyler Allgeier to fight for scraps, when it comes to fantasy scoring. However, his dual skillset at least keeps him fantasy relevant, especially in case of injury to Robinson.

As it pertains to this week, how confident should fantasy managers be in starting Allgeier in their lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

With four games of the season in the books, Tyler Allgeier ranks as RB29 in PPR scoring with an average of 9.1 PPR fantasy points per game. While his average is more or less on par with his rookie season, his 3.4 average yards per carry marks a slight decrease from his 2022 season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. As Bijan Robinson continues to dominate the workload in the backfield, it’s come at the expense of Allgeier’s fantasy ceiling. The second-year tailback has not exceeded more than three receptions in a game this season. Additionally, his PPR fantasy scoring has taken a nosedive since his 24.4-pointing in Week 1. Allgeier doesn’t have a great long-term fantasy outlook and thus is a risky play in Week 5.

Allgeier is a confident bench candidate in leagues with 10 teams or fewer, In larger leagues where options may be thin, treat him only as an RB2/flex with extreme fantasy risk.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Last week, Allgeier saw only seven carries and two targets in what ended up being a blowout loss to the Jaguars. After seeing 15 and 16 touches in the first two games, he’s averaged half as much in the last two weeks. Though he’ll remain involved in the offense, it’s clear he’s taking a backseat to Robinson, who is the clear bell-cow in the backfield. Allgeier is a valuable handcuff but should remain off the fantasy radar this week.

In smaller leagues with 10 teams or fewer, Allgeier can confidently be left on the bench. In larger leagues, treat him as a flex option only with clear risk, and little upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Allgeier

Jaleel McLaughlin has a better upside than Allgeier, though both are playing a backseat role in their respective offenses. The advantage McLaughlin has is that with Javonte Williams dealing with a hip injury, the rookie will likely be in line for a better workload in the short term. Also, McLaughlin provides a nice change-of-pace as a pass catcher, as opposed to Allgeier’s diminishing value on that front.