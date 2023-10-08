Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face the Houston Texans in Week 5, fantasy managers are once again faced with a dilemma. Do they rely on tight-end Kyle Pitts to finally deliver when it comes to his starting fantasy status? He has the skill set to do so but hasn’t formed a rapport with Desmond Ridder just yet, who has struggled with his accuracy.

We break down Pitts’ fantasy matchup this week and assess whether he deserves to be a starter in Week 5 lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts enters Week 5 ranked as TE29 in PPR format scoring. He’s averaging 5.7 PPR fantasy points per game through four weeks, which continues a trend of single-digit fantasy scoring over the last two seasons. Pitts has only averaged double-digit fantasy scoring in his rookie season (10.4 PPG).

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. No one is discounting Pitts’ skillset or his fantasy potential. The reality is that he’s yet to provide reliable fantasy production on a consistent basis, and the trend continues in 2023. Pitts hasn't surpassed double-digit PPR fantasy points so far this season, and he has just two receptions in three of the first four games this season. With Jonnu Smith breaking out last week, Pitts is too unproven to start in fantasy leagues.

Pitt is a confident bench player this week in smaller leagues, as you can likely find more suitable options elsewhere. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, where options can be slim, treat him as a TE2 with clear fantasy risk.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Houston is allowing just 6.0 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. If Pitts were a consistent fantasy player, then managers could likely stomach the unfavorable matchup. However, Smith’s presence gives Pitts competition at the tight end spot, and the former actually outgained the latter with 95 yards to Pitts’ 21 yards. At the very least you want consistent production from your tight end, and Pitts has yet to oblige.

He’s a lock to remain on the bench in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams. For those in larger leagues, treat him as a TE2, given the limited options of alternatives.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

Zach Ertz is worth considering over Pitts in Week 5. To the surprise of many, the Cardinals are not bad this season! Arizona looks at least competent with Joshu Dobbs at quarterback, and better yet, Ertz has a plus matchup against the Bengals' defense. Cincinnati is allowing 10.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is fourth-most in the league.