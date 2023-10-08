Drake London start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Atlanta Falcons face the Houston Texans in Week 5, the accuracy of Desmond Ridder has held back some of the offensive skill players on the roster. Among them is Drake London, whose fantasy starter status week-to-week is predicated on the upcoming matchup.

If a high-scoring shoot-out is in store, is London a lock to start in both PPR and standard fantasy leagues in Week 5? We break down the upsides and drawbacks of making such a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Through four weeks of the NFL season, London ranks as WR52 in PPR formats. The second-year wideout is averaging 8.9 PPR fantasy points per game, with an average of 11.5 yards per reception. His PPR fantasy average is just slightly lower than his 10.5 average during his rookie season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. With the exception of the season opener when he saw one pass come his way, London has had no shortage of targets, having seen six or more in three straight games. The missing piece for the Falcons wideout has been finding the end zone, as well as connecting with Desmond Ridder. He’s achieved the former in two of the last four games, and as for the latter, well, fantasy managers will need to hope that Atlanta’s quarterback becomes more efficient from here on out.

Treat London as a low-end WR3 in most fantasy leagues, with his ceiling bumping up to a WR2 in larger leagues, where replacement options are thin.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. London’s 12.0 yards per reception over the last three games underscores his ability to be a big-play threat. The key, as mentioned before, is Ridder connecting with him in stride. Houston is allowing just 13.6 fantasy points per game to wideouts, however, they are giving up 122.3 yards per game through the air to the position. Ridder’s accuracy may always be a thorn in fantasy managers’ sides, but London is still worth starting due to his upside.

In smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams, London can be valued as a WR3. If you’re tight on options in larger leagues, treat him as a WR2/flex.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Drake London

Tyler Boyd has largely been off the fantasy radar, but in Week 5, he’s suddenly an option worth considering over London. The Bengals wideout will shoulder a larger load in light of Tee Higgins’ injury, and he has a plus matchup on deck with the Cardinals. Arizona is giving up a solid 19.3 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.