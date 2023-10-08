Tank Dell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, there have been a handful of offensive players that are beginning to pop up on the fantasy football radar. Among them is rookie receiver Tank Dell, who’s proven to be an explosive threat alongside Houston’s new face of the franchise, C.J. Stroud.

In what appears to be a plus-matchup for Dell, should fantasy managers remain confident in starting him this week in fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Tank Dell

Dell ranks as WR23 in PPR fantasy formats heading into Week 5. The Texans rookie is averaging 14.0 PPR fantasy points per game and 16.7 yards per reception. As C.J. Stroud continues to get more comfortable week to week, the No. 2 overall pick has formed a nice chemistry with his deep threat in Dell.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. The rookie wideout may be coming off an underwhelming Week 4 performance, but his volume of opportunities highlights an established role in this offense. His 24 targets are only behind Nico Collins (32) and Robert Woods (31), while his 66.7 percent catch rate is just behind Collins. He’ll also have a plus matchup against the Falcons, who are allowing 10.3 receptions per game to wideouts.

Dell profiles as a WR3/flex in smaller leagues where more options are available. In larger leagues, his value bumps up slightly to a WR2/WR3, with some risk.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Dell’s big-play potential gives him a slight advantage over his fellow counterparts in the receiving room. His 16.7 yards per reception is the second-highest on the team, behind only Collins. With C.J. Stroud looking more and more comfortable as the weeks roll along, Dell’s fantasy ceiling will similarly increase. If he can find the endzone at least once, then he’s more than worth a start in fantasy leagues.

Dell has flex value in smaller leagues with fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues where replacements are slim, treat him as a WR2/WR3, with a clear upside but also added risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tank Dell

Both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are worth considering over Dell in Week 5. The two Packers receivers have a plus matchup against a leaky Raiders secondary, who have given up 24.5 fantasy points per game to receivers. They’ve also allowed an average of 11.3 receptions per game to opposing wideouts.