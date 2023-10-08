Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans look to continue their strong start to the season as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. With their rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud off to a hot start, it only adds more fantasy appeal to the weapons around him, including tight end Dalton Schultz.

To what extent should fantasy managers feel confident in starting Schultz in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz ranks as TE23 in PPR formats heading into Week 5. The veteran tight end is averaging 6.2 PPR fantasy points per game, which is just three points shy of his mark last season, alongside an average of 8.9 yards per reception.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Target volume hasn’t truly been an issue for Schultz to start the season, as he’s seen 17 looks come his way over four weeks. The real kicker has been finding the end zone, which he finally managed to do in Week 4. As C.J. Stroud continues to play more comfortably in the Texans’ offense, it should only elevate the fantasy ceiling of those around him, with Schultz included. Atlanta is also allowing an average of 6.75 receptions per game to tight ends, which is second-most in the league.

Schultz profiles as a TE2 in smaller leagues, whereas he can be treated as a TE1 in leagues with 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. The matchup works decently in his favor, as the Falcons are allowing an average of 8.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends. That ranks seventh-highest in the NFL, and better yet, we’ve seen tight ends in recent weeks have career days against this Atlanta defense. Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is two weeks removed from scoring 14.4 standard fantasy points on this group, which bodes well for Schultz's upside.

In smaller fantasy leagues, Schultz can be treated as a mid-to-high TE2. In larger leagues where options are slim, he can be valued as a lock-in TE1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Schultz

The tight end across this matchup may be worth a look over Schultz, and no, it’s not Kyle Pitts. Jonnu Smith is coming off a 15.5 PPR fantasy performance and is slowly developing a rapport with Desmond Ridder. He’ll also have a plus matchup with Houston, who is allowing a solid 44.8 receiving yards per game to tight ends.