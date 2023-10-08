Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions (3-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-4) on Sunday, October 8. The Lions have been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this year, while rookie QB Bryce Young has struggled to find his footing. Kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m. ET, live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The game will be available on. Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynold has really stepped up for the Lions this season. WR Jameson Williams was suspended for the start of the season, so QB Jared Goff needed someone to fill his void. So far this season, Reynolds has caught 12 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was blanked in the game against the Atlanta Falcons but has been productive in every other game.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit Reynolds this week. He has been solid thus far, but with Williams coming back and Jahmyr Gibbs’ workload increasing, Reynolds may take a step back. Goff loves him, dating back to his days in Los Angeles with the Rams, which is why he is in Detroit. He will still see a few targets.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit Reynolds here too. He has two touchdowns on the year but is not always a target in the red zone. Unless he catches a touchdown he’ll get less than 100 yards receiving. With everyone else's workload increasing he could see his production dialed back even more. There will be weeks when he receives more targets, but just not this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Josh Reynolds

If you’re looking for a guy to start ahead of Reynolds, look at rookie Jayden Reed. He caught two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. His workload has increased more by the week, and his targets have remained steady. The Packers' offense has struggled the past two weeks, but when it is humming QB Jordan Love will find Reed,