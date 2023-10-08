Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions (3-1) will square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-4) on Sunday, October 8. The Lions have been one of the best stories in the NFL so far this season, and the Panthers have struggled so far with rookie Bryce Young under center. Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET, live from Ford Field in Detroit Michigan. The game will be available on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions have worked Gibbs into the rotation slowly over the past four weeks, but his usage is increasing more and more. This season, he’s carried the ball 39 times for 179 yards. He has also caught 14 passes for 70 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown, which has fans and fantasy owners upset because David Montgomery has been a workhouse so far. However, the Lions said they have a plan for Gibbs, so despite the frustration, he has been steady and productive.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Many fantasy owners have been frustrated with his usage this season, but he has been productive. The Lions know what they have in Gibbs, and his usage will continue to increase steadily when he proves he can handle more. However, he is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. He is also seeing more receptions because, last week, he caught four passes, and in Week 2, he caught seven. In PPR leagues, he will give you at least 10 points and will continue to get more, and that touchdown is coming.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. He isn’t seeing enough carries on a consistent basis to make the start worth it. With the way Montgomery is running the ball, he will get the bulk of the carries in the contest. Unless Gibbs breaks a big one then he isn’t worth it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

If you’re looking for an alternate option besides Gibbs, look at a guy like Breece Hall. Head coach Robert Saleh said this week that he is good to go and will not have any restrictions. In his return in Week 1, he had 103 total yards. He was quiet for two weeks, but in Week four, he had 69 yards of total offense. Another guy to take a look at is Isaiah Pacheco. He exploded in Week 4 with 115 yards rushing, 43 yards receiving and a touchdown.