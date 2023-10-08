DJ Chark start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are set to face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Panthers WR DJ Chark. Should you start him in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Chark

Chark broke out in Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks, catching 4-of-11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. However, that was with Andy Dalton filling in at quarterback. With rookie QB Bryce Young under center, Chark has done little to nothing in every other contest.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely sit Chark in Week 5. There are better WRs available.

Fellow WR Adam Thielen is in charge of the underneath routes from the slot while Chark is the deep-ball receiver. However, Carolina’s rookie quarterback hasn’t been able to find the deep option, and the offensive line doesn’t usually give him enough time. That could be the case once again while taking on a fierce Detroit pass rush.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust any offensive player from Carolina in fantasy — other than Thielen.

It’s hard to believe in Chark as a starting fantasy wide receiver or FLEX play while he’s not getting targets for a Carolina offense that lacks explosiveness. He’s better left on the waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DJ Chark

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver in your fantasy league, then I would rather take a chance on guys like K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions, or Wan’Dale Robinson of the New York Giants ahead of Chark.