Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Panthers WR Adam Thielen. Should you start him in your fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Adam Thielen

Thielen was quiet in his debut with the Panthers, hauling in only two receptions for 16 yards in Week 1. However, he has put together three straight solid games since then, combining for 25 receptions on 31 targets for 275 yards and two scores.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Thielen is a solid WR2 this week, as the Panthers will likely keep feeding him targets while playing from behind.

The veteran slot receiver is an easy WR2 in bigger leagues with 12-to-14 teams. You can still play him as a WR2 or FLEX addition in smaller leagues with only 8-to-10 fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. It might be a little more difficult to justify Thielen as a FLEX in standard scoring leagues with only 8-to-10 teams, but he remains a fine choice while likely flirting with double-digit targets.

The Lions gave up the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers last year, and the Seattle receivers were able to break out against them a few weeks ago.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Adam Thielen

I would start wide receivers like Zay Flowers, Christian Kirk, and DeAndre Hopkins over Thielen in Week 5. When considering him in the FLEX spot with PPR scoring, I would rather start running backs like Alexander Mattison and Jahmyr Gibbs ahead of Thielen.