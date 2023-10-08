Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8, and the Lions are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects of Panthers RB Miles Sanders in this matchup. Should you start or sit him in your Week 5 lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Miles Sanders

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Sanders is on the fringe of start/sit territory. However, it’s best to explore other fantasy options (if you have them) with a tough matchup on deck.

It’s safer to sit Sanders in smaller leagues with 8-10 teams, but you could be forced to play him in your FLEX spot in bigger leagues of 12-14 fantasy managers.

The matchup is tough game flow is working against him, Carolina can’t move the football consistently, and Sanders is playing through a groin injury that presumably caused his volume to decrease last week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. If you are in a position where you have to start Sanders, then at least temper expectations.

Through the first three weeks, fantasy managers could hang their hat on Sanders’ volume, as he averaged nearly 18 touches per game. However, he was out-snapped by fellow RB Chuba Hubbard last week, and the Lions have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards to running backs this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Miles Sanders

I would start running backs like Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens and Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers over Sanders. I would add Jaleel McLaughlin of the Denver Broncos to that list if Javonte Williams does not play this week.