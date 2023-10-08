Darnell Washington start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) will play host to the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) in Week 5 action on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are coming off a huge 30-6 loss to the Texans on the road in Week 4 and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Darnell Washington

Washington hasn’t seen much action at all this season as the rookie sits behind Pat Freiermuth in the Steelers depth chart. He’s seen just one target, though he caught it for 10 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Texans. Freiermuth is currently listed as doubtful for the Week 5 game though, which means Washington could see more workload if Pat’s not able to suit up.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Since Washington has only had one catch and one target through the first four games of the season, he’s not worth putting in your starting lineup until he starts to see more involvement. If he capitalizes on an opportunity with Freiermuth sidelined, we could see him becoming more involved in the offense down the line.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit.

Until we see him turn in some decent performances, he should be left on the bench in all leagues for the foreseeable future.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darnell Washington

Washington is ranked as the TE37 over at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 5 action, which means there should be plenty of better options available in your league. You can almost just pick any other name with a TE next to it and find yourself in a better position than if you’d started Washington. All kidding aside though, if you’re looking for a fill-in at TE for this week, you can most likely cruise up that list to someone like Kylen Granson, Dawson Knox, or Tyler Conklin to slot in your lineup.