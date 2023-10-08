George Pickens start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) will play host to the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) in Week 5 action on Sunday afternoon with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are coming off a disappointing 30-6 loss to the Texans in Week 4 that saw George Pickens struggle through the game in Houston.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens had a quiet day in the Week 4 loss, catching 3-of-7 for just 25 yards, marking his lowest output of the season so far with 5.5 points in PPR leagues. The Texans' secondary did a good job of holding the Steelers' offense to a minimum as both QBs Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky also struggled on offense.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Pickens has had a couple of great games through the beginning of the season, bringing in 22.7 PPR points in Week 2, followed by 11.5 points the following week. He’ll be going up against a stout Ravens pass defense who have allowed an average of just 19.0 fantasy points and 150.0 yards per game to opposing wide receivers throughout the season.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Pickens’ Week 4 score was just 2.5 points in standard leagues, making him an even less appealing option ahead of Week 5 and the tough Ravens defense. Pass on him this week in a rough matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Pickens

Pickens is ranked as the WR26 ahead of the Week 5 action over at FantasyPros. While I wouldn’t recommend putting him in your starting lineup this week, you can pick up DeAndre Hopkins or Christian Kirk, who both still sit outside the top 20 but should have a better outlook than Pickens this week.