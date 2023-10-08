Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) in Week 5 action on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are coming off a 30-6 loss to the Texans in Week 4 as RB Jaylen Warren finished inside the top 20 running backs in PPR leagues with his biggest fantasy performance yet this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren duplicated his Week 3 stats on the ground in Week 4, running the ball eight times for just 29 yards on the day without finding the end zone. He boosted his stats in the passing game though, catching all six of his targets for another 26 yards, turning in 11.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’s been fairly involved in the passing game throughout the season thus far, seeing 22 targets overall with 18 catches.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Warren has been more and more involved in the Steelers’ offense throughout the season, especially in the passing game. His 22 overall targets almost match his 25 carries through the first four games of the season, making him a decent FLEX play in PPR leagues specifically.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. His running game hasn’t brought in much of anything for fantasy managers throughout the season so far, as he hasn’t been able to find the end zone and his biggest yardage output so far is just 29, from both Weeks 3 and 4. He shouldn’t be worth a starting spot in standard leagues for the foreseeable future.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren is ranked as the RB32 at FantasyPros ahead of Week 5 in standard leagues but jumps a bit to RB29 in PPR scoring. Look to Khalil Herbert or Jahmyr Gibbs this week ahead of Warren, as they should be better options but still sit outside the top 20.