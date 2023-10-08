Gus Edwards/Justice Hall start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) on the road in Week 5 action on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium as we go over the pros and cons of starting or sitting a pair of Ravens RBs in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Gus Edwards/Justice Hill

Justice Hill has been dealing with injury, but played in last week’s 28-3 win over the Browns. While he didn’t see as much action as Edwards, he proved to be more efficient, totaling 33 yards from just three carries. Edwards ran the ball 15 times for just 48 yards, for an average of 3.2 yards per carry as opposed to Hill’s 11.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Edwards is currently the clear leader in the backfield, though after Hill saw a better output in Week 4, he may see more involvement in Week 5. They’ll be going up against a Steelers defense who have allowed 126.3 yards per game to opposing running backs, which is a far cry from the league-wide average of 88.3. While Edwards saw three targets in Week 4, he didn’t move the fantasy needle much at all and shouldn’t be considered for most leagues. If you’re in a deeper league with 12-14 teams, Edwards could be worth a look.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Neither player has moved the needle enough this season to warrant starting them in most standard leagues. Edwards’ highest output was 12.2 fantasy points in Week 2 when he saw his only touchdown of the season so far, but he hasn’t scored higher than 5.2 otherwise.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards/Justice Hill

Gus Edwards is ranked as the RB30 in the FantasyPros Week 5 PPR rankings ahead of this weekend, while Justice Hill comes in at RB43. Again, Edwards could be useful in deeper leagues but Hill should still be avoided until he sees more involvement as he deals with his injuries. Look to someone like Khalil Herbert (RB26) or Jahmyr Gibbs (RB23) if you’re looking for another option.