Joshua Downs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) will head on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) in Week 5 action on Sunday. The Colts are coming off a 29-23 loss to the Rams in Week 4 that saw Joshua Downs end up with his quietest week of the season yet, but he’ll look to bounce back in Week 5. Let’s take a look at Downs’ fantasy outlook for Sunday’s contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Joshua Downs

Downs caught 2-of-3 targets for just 34 yards in Week 4, bringing in his lowest fantasy output of the season with 5.4 points in PPR leagues. It’s a season low for him in both catches and targets, but the whole offense suffered as QB Anthony Richardson only completed 11 passes overall on the day.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit.

Downs is worth keeping an eye on going forward as he’s becoming the clear No. 2 target in the passing game for Richardson, and he should see more involvement this week against the Titans. It’s still tough to trust that he’ll see enough volume to make him worth a starting spot in your lineup, although he may make sense as a starter in deeper leagues where the wide receiver options are stretched thin.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Without seeing much volume, he doesn’t have a lot of upside in either type of league, but especially not in standard scoring. He was targeted 12 times in Week 3 but still only brought in 5.7 fantasy points, making him a fairly touchdown-dependent option for standard leagues going forward.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Downs

Joshua Downs comes in as the WR44 on the FantasyPros Week 5 rankings ahead of this weekend’s action in PPR scoring. It’s not too much of a stretch to go out and grab Jahan Dotson, the WR38 this week, as he makes his return from injury against an awful Chicago Bears team.