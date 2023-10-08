Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) will head on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday afternoon in Week 5 action. The Titans are coming off a big 27-3 win over the Bengals in Week 4 as they improved to 2-2 on the season. Let’s take a closer look at Ryan Tannehill’s fantasy outlook for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill completed 18-of-25 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the win over the Bengals last weekend. It was a big improvement from Week 3 that saw him throw 52% for just 104 yards, bringing in just 4.2 fantasy points as they suffered a 27-3 blowout at the hands of the Browns. He’s been up and down through his first four games without being able to find any real consistency to show for fantasy managers thus far.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit. Tannehill can’t really be trusted to turn in a solid performance as we can’t be sure which version of him will be out on the field in any given game. He should be avoided this week in most leagues aside from 2 QB or Superflex leagues where another quarterback could come in handy.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ryan Tannehill

He’s ranked as the QB25 ahead of this weekend’s action, according to the Week 5 rankings at FantasyPros. There are plenty of options just ahead of him that would be easier to trust in your starting lineup, including Zach Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo.