Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was a popular pick in the later rounds of fantasy football drafts this season. However, the second-year tight end has been somewhat lost in Tennessee’s struggling offense. But could he be a decent option as a fill-in in fantasy football lineups this week against the Indianapolis Colts with byes getting underway?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

So far this season, he’s got 10 catches on 13 targets for 71 yards. Last week against the Bengals, he caught all three targets that came his way for 29 yards, his second-best game of the season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

He’s a decent lower-tier option in PPR leagues because he’s consistently seeing around three targets per game. So he’s an option if you need a replacement this week or are playing in larger leagues with more than 12 teams. The Colts haven’t allowed a touchdown to a tight end all season, but they have given up 234 yards, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Again, if you need someone to sub in this week, you could do worse. There’s just not much ceiling for Okonkwo, so it’s hard to see him turning out more than four or five points this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chigoziem Okonkwo

Dawson Knox of the Bills is a better option this week, and a lot of people might be overlooking him after two weeks of lower production. But he’s playing the Jaguars, who have been generous to opposing tight ends. Jonnu Smith of the Falcons is another good option here.