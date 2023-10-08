Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s hard to share a backfield with someone like Derrick Henry, but rookie running back Tyjae Spears is holding his own. He’s been good enough through four games this season that the Tennessee Titans are finding ways to get him onto the field too. Naturally, he’s slipped onto fantasy football radars too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

Spears had a productive game last week against the Bengals. He carried the ball five times for 40 yards and caught three passes on four targets for 18 yards. Sure, it’s not exactly the kind of box score numbers that will blow you away, but he’s seeing enough touches to make him an option from time to time in fantasy lineups.

This week the Titans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts, a team that’s middle of the road against opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Spears is a decent flex option in all but the smallest PPR leagues. He’s definitely worth a spot in leagues with 12 teams or more thanks to the Titans’ commitment to getting the ball in his hands.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Spears is a tougher sell in standard leagues. Sure, he’s making the most out of the touches he does have, but it’s not adding up to enough points to give him a permanent lineup spot in leagues with fewer than 12 teams.

However, he’s not a bad flex option in most standard leagues this week, especially those with more than a dozen teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

Chuba Hubbard of the Panthers is ranked similarly this week, but it looks like he’s got a clear edge over Miler Sanders in that offense, making him a better option than Spears for Week 5.