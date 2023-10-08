Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Just one week after a productive outing against the Jets, Ezekiel Elliott was expected to see significant playing time last week against his old club, the Dallas Cowboys. No doubt, a lot of folks slotted the New England Patriots running back into their lineup for that one. This week, save yourself the trouble.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott had 80 yards on 16 carries in Week 3 against the Jets, outperforming Rhamondre Stevenson who had 19 carries in that one. Last week, with higher expectations, he had a grand total of 16 yards on six attempts.

The Patriots are back home this week, hosting the New Orleans Saints. While that may be a more favorable matchup for New England’s defense, it doesn’t bode well for an already struggling running game. The Saints have allowed just 266 rushing yards to opposing running backs this year, and they haven’t given up a touchdown to the position at all.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. Elliott caught two passes on three targets last week, bringing his total to eight catches on 11 targets this season. Stevenson is still seeing more looks in the passing game, with more to show for it too.

Unless you’re in a large league, I would avoid Elliott this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Your best bet is to leave Elliott out of your fantasy lineup in standard leagues this week. Even with leagues of 12+ teams, there’s just not much upside there for you.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ezekiel Elliott

If you need help at running back, I’d look at Chuba Hubbard this week, who seems to have an edge over Miles Sanders now. Another name to consider is Cam Akers, among potential low-end waiver wire fodder.