Mac Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. After struggling to complete just 51 percent of his throws in Week 3 against the Jets, he didn’t even make it through the entire game last week against the Cowboys. Head coach Bill Belichick gave him the hook in the third quarter.

Jones and the Patriots get a more favorable matchup in Week 5 with the New Orleans Saints coming to town, but is that enough to trust him in fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones completed just 12 of 21 throws last week before getting pulled, but what really sealed the deal were his two interceptions and one fumble lost as the Cowboys put a hurting on the Patriots. Belichick stood by Jones after that game, telling the press that Jones would still start.

The Saints have allowed 856 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season and five touchdowns, but they’ve also picked off opposing signal callers five times, something that doesn’t bode well for where Jones is at right now with four picks on the season.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. There was a time when Jones was a decent streamer or fill-in during byes—which start this week, don’t forget—but not right now. He’s just too risky to have in your fantasy lineups, and there’s just not enough of an upside here to make it worth taking that risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Mac Jones

You’d be better off with Zac Wilson of the Jets this week if you’re looking for a bye-week fill-in over Jones. He’s playing the Broncos, the league’s most generous pass defense. If Jimmy Garoppolo clears the concussion protocol, he’s another, more stable, low-end option too.