Kendre Miller start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Just one week after leading the New Orleans Saints backfield committee, by one carry, it looks like rookie running back Kendre Miller is back to a bit part after Alvin Kamara returned from his suspension last week. It’s safe to say that Miller can be left out of fantasy lineups moving forward, barring an injury to Kamara.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Kendre Miller

Miller led all Saints running backs with nine carries for 34 yards in Week 3 against the Packers, edging out Tony Jones who had one less carry but three more receptions. Last week, it was all Kamara in his first game back. The veteran had 11 carries for 51 yards, compared to just one for Miller, along with 13 catches on 14 targets as an injured Derek Carr leaned heavily on dink-and-dunk throws. Miller had one catch for five yards in that one.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

You should sit Miller this week when the Saints take on the New England Patriots. This offense is going to lean heavily on Kamara, and there’s just not going to be enough work to justify having Miller in your lineup.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. The same goes for standard leagues. Miller’s not going to get the touches he needs to be a viable option in fantasy football lineups. If you’re in a larger league or one with especially deep rosters, he’s worth a bench spot in case Kamara gets hurt, but that’s it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kendre Miller

If you’re looking for a running back among the lower tier of the position group to fill a vacancy in your lineup this week, I’d look to committee guys like Cam Akers or Damien Harris who are at least getting a little more work.