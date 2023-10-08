Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Buffalo Bills prepare for an international matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, wide receiver Gabe Davis will be a name worth considering in fantasy lineups. While he boasts clear big-play potential, he’s not entirely known for consistency when it comes to receptions.

How confident should fantasy managers be in plugging the Bills wideout into their fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Through four games, Davis ranks second among Bills receivers with 220 yards receiving, while finding the end zone three times. Only Stefon Diggs (4) has more receiving touchdowns. Davis is averaging 13.0 PPR fantasy points to start the season, which marks a career-best for the fourth-year wideout.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start, although he remains very much touchdown-dependent. Davis caught all three of his targets last week, finding the endzone for the second consecutive game to finish with 15.1 PPR fantasy points. For a moment it looked as if he was about to put in another underwhelming performance, but finding the end zone, as well as hauling in a 34-yard pass, proved to be the deciding factor.

Start him with caution, knowing that he’ll be dependent on big plays to keep him relevant. In smaller leagues he profiles as WR3/4, but in larger leagues where options are limited, his value upticks to that of a WR2/flex.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start, and his big play potential gives him some upside. Davis is averaging a career-high 18.3 yards per reception this season, which means fantasy managers are banking on him to connect with Josh Allen down the field. In standard fantasy leagues, that’s worth the risk. He’ll also face a beatable Jaguars secondary that has been average against receivers. Through four games, they’re allowing 20.2 fantasy points per contest to the wide receiver position.

In smaller fantasy leagues, Davis carries WR3/WR4 value. In larger leagues, feel free to treat him as a flex option with a potential WR2 upside, so long as he finds the end zone for a third straight game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gabe Davis

Even though he’ll play in just his second game back from injury, Christian Watson is a name to consider over Davis. The Green Bay Packers wideout has an excellent matchup on deck with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are giving up 142.5 yards per game to receivers through four weeks.

Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have little to no true game-wreckers on defense, which means Watson can very well beat whatever matchup comes his way in the secondary.