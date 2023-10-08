Dalton Kincaid start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills head across the pond for an international matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. As one of the hottest teams heading into Week 5, Buffalo’s rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will be a name to watch among fantasy managers looking to leverage this matchup.

Kincaid hasn’t been stellar, but he’s been solid through four weeks. To what extent should fantasy managers confidently ride with him as a starter in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Through four games, Kincaid has caught a stellar 15 passes on 17 targets, totaling 99 receiving yards with an average of 5.8 yards per target. Still, the low overall volume of production has hindered his fantasy ceiling, as he’s averaging a mere 6.2 PPR fantasy points per contest so far.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit, as fantasy managers shouldn’t be sold on Kincaid’s target share just yet. His 17 targets are just four more than Dalton Knox, and he boasts a better catch rate (88.2 percent.) And yet, Knox’s mere presence is clearly cutting into Kincaid’s fantasy production. Truth be told, neither is a confident start week to week, but the rookie is clearly being held back so long as both are in the rotation via 12-personnel sets.

Kincaid is a sit within smaller leagues with fewer than 10 teams, while in larger leagues he’s a desperation TE2/flex if fantasy managers can’t find better options elsewhere.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start, as the matchup works decently in his favor. Yes, he’ll face competition with Knox for receptions, but at least he’s worth playing against a Jaguars defense that has had trouble covering tight end ends. Through four weeks, they’re allowing 9.5 fantasy points per game to the position, which ranks fifth-most in the NFL. They’re also being gashed for 65.3 YPG by tight ends, which is the third-highest mark among all 32 teams.

In smaller leagues where more options are plenty, Kincaid profiles as a TE2/flex. In larger leagues where you could be scraping by for replacements, treat him as a TE1 with clear risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Kincaid

Tyler Higbee has been much more consistent to start the season and also has a plus matchup on deck with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams tight end is riding back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points while facing an Eagles defense that is allowing 10.4 fantasy points per game to the position, which is third-most in the league.