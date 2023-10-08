James Cook start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

As the Buffalo Bills head across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, it will offer another opportunity for running back James Cook to impact the ground game. Cook is coming off his first touchdown score of the season and is slowly establishing himself as the bell cow of the Bills’ backfield.

To what extent should fantasy managers trust Cook as a lock-in starter in lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook has rushed for 296 yards while adding 115 yards through the air in his first four games of the 2023 season. The Bills tailback is averaging 14.5 PPR fantasy points per game and has some positive momentum on his side after finding the end zone for the first time this season. Through four weeks, he ranks as RB12 with 58.1 PPR fantasy points to date.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start, as Cook is slowly beginning to establish himself as a fulcrum in the passing game. His 14 targets rank fourth among receivers, but first among running backs, and well above Latavius Murray (7) and Damien Harris (2). Cook has a strong 78.6 percent catch rate while boasting an average of 10.5 yards per reception. The big play ability is there for Cook, it’s just a matter of Josh Allen looking his way.

In smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams, Cook profiles as an RB2/flex, given that there are more options readily available. In larger leagues where alternatives are slim, treat him as a starter with RB2 value.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start, as the matchup works decently in his favor. The Jaguars rank eighth against the run but are still allowing a decent 94.8 YPG on the ground. They’re also giving up 11.0 fantasy points per game to the position, but truth be told, they’ll face one of the more well-rounded offenses in the Bills on Sunday. Cook’s 56 carries rank first among Buffalo’s runners, and well above Harris (19) and Murray (17). There’s no question as to who’s the bell cow in Buffalo right now.

Treat Cook as an RB2 with some fringe flex value in smaller leagues, where you may have some decent alternatives. In larger leagues where there are slim pickings, the Bills tailback confidently profiles as an RB2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of James Cook

David Montgomery and De’Von Achane are two names to consider here, as both tailbacks have plus matchups in Week 5. Montgomery and Achane will face the Panthers and Giants respectively, who are each giving up 20-plus fantasy points per game to running backs, while also allowing over 115.0 yards per game on the ground.