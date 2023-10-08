Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing across the pond, as they host the Buffalo Bills from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Through four weeks, Trevor Lawrence clocks is QB19, as the Jaguars’ offense has had its share of ups and downs when it comes to efficiency.

As they prepare to face one of the more stout defenses in the NFL, how much should fantasy managers trust Lawrence as a starting option in their lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Through four games, Lawrence has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 943 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions. Jacksonville is just 2-2, with their offense ranking 20th in scoring (20.0 PPG). The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game this season, which is roughly three points fewer than his 2022 campaign.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start, though the matchup will be a tough one. Buffalo is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (7.6) while giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (169.5) through the first four weeks of the season. To be fair, they’ve faced some average quarterbacks in Zach Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Sam Howell. Yet, they did bottled up the Dolphins offense for 20 points and under 300 yards passing last week, one week removed from their 70-point outburst.

Still, it’s clear the Jaguars offense runs through Lawrence, which means he remains a must-start in Week 5. In smaller leagues of less than 10 teams, he profiles as a borderline QB1/QB2, giving fantasy managers the luxury of benching him, if they have a viable replacement. Otherwise, he’s a must-start in larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Trevor Lawrence

If you’re feeling uneasy about Lawrence’s matchup, don’t be afraid to look at Jared Goff or even Jordan Love in Week 5. Goff is a home matchup against a Panthers defense that could have trouble facing Detroit’s high-octane passing attack, especially with Jameson Williams returning to the fold.

Meanwhile, Love has a road matchup against the Raiders, who are giving up 20.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is eighth-most in the NFL. Love continues to put together consistent fantasy numbers, having averaged 21.3 fantasy points per game through four weeks.