Evan Engram start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0) grabbed their second win of the season with a 23-7 victory over the Falcons. They’ll go up against the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in Week 5 as it’s set to be a tough matchup for the Jags. Evan Engram showed consistency last week as he turned in a score that was right on par with his season average so far. Let’s take a look at Engram’s fantasy outlook for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram caught 7-of-8 for 59 yards in the Week 4 win, marking his third straight game with eight targets. He’s averaged 12.05 PPR fantasy points per game this season as he totaled 12.9 points in Week 4. He hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but if nothing else, he’s been incredibly consistent week after week, with no real dips and no real spikes in his fantasy output.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Although the Bills will be one of his toughest tests yet, Engram is seeing enough volume each week to make him a viable starting TE in your lineup for Week 5. As long as Trevor Lawrence keeps tossing him the ball, he’ll keep catching it and racking up those yards. It makes him a solid option in PPR leagues if you want to all but guarantee double digits out of your tight end this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Engram’s weekly fantasy scores have heavily relied on his number of catches. With 25 receptions through his first four games, fantasy managers in PPR leagues get to really enjoy that boost especially when he hasn’t been able to find a touchdown yet. I would pass on Engram in standard leagues, as his highest score so far this season clocks in at just 6.7 points.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Evan Engram

Engram comes in as the TE8 in the FantasyPros tight end rankings ahead of Week 5. If you’re playing in a standard league or just aren’t feeling him in your lineup this week, there are several solid options around him in that list that would be solid starters. Look for the likes of Dallas Goedert and George Kittle, who sit just above Engram in the rankings.