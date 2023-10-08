Arsenal vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester City will head to Emirates Stadium to face off against Arsenal on Sunday in EPL Matchday 8 action. City sit second in the table after suffering their first loss of the season last week but have a game in hand on Tottenham. The Gunners are in third just one point behind last year’s champions. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning with all the action available to watch on Peacock.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Peacock

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: +200

Draw: +240

Manchester City: +140

Moneyline pick: Arsenal +200

Erling Haaland is off to another flying start this season as he leads the league with eight goals scored in just seven matches so far. However, City are coming off their first EPL loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 result to Wolverhampton in Matchday 7. It was the first of a three-match suspension for Rodri, who received a red card and a ban for getting into an altercation with Morgan Gibbs-White during their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

It comes as a big blow to Pep Guardiola’s side, who are have already been dealing with a long-term Kevin De Bruyne injury. Rodri was able to play midweek in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, but will still have to deal without him for two more matches in EPL play.

Arsenal are coming off a midweek UCL match against Lens and are still unbeaten in EPL play through seven matches. They’ve logged five wins and two draws, with their most recent EPL match ending in a commanding 4-0 win over Bournemouth last week. They’re led by Bukayo Saka with four goals on the season so far, while Martin Odegaard follows closely with three of his own. Saka is dealing with an injury but could potentially suit up for this encounter in some fashion.

Given Man City’s recent run of form, including a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, I’m leaning toward Arsenal to get all three points at home here. City’s midfield doesn’t look the same without Rodri, especially since De Bruyne is still set to be out for at least a couple more months. Take the Gunners to get the win.