Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers to wrap up Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff for the Monday Night Football matchup is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. The Cowboys are fresh off their primetime matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chargers are coming in rested after their bye week.

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys vs. Chargers Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -142, Chargers +120

Wednesday, October 4

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -1

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Cowboys -105

The Cowboys are coming off a primetime matchup against the 49ers, in what was a rematch of their NFC Divisional game last postseason. Dallas has been stellar on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth in scoring (31.0 PPG) and first in defensive points allowed (10.3 PPG). Aside from their Week 3 upset by the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas has looked like one of the few contenders in the NFC so far this season.

After dropping their first two games, Los Angeles climbed back to .500 and entered their bye week with a 2-2 record. The latest win came off a dominant defensive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Khalil Mack tallied six sacks. The win was bittersweet, however, as Justin Herbert suffered an apparent hand injury.

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 2-2 against the spread heading into their bye week. The biggest factor affecting the spread is the status of Justin Herbert, who suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand.

While not expected to miss time, there’s a chance that it could hinder the Chargers’ efficiency on offense, which is a bad recipe for going against Dallas’ defense. With a relatively healthy roster in their corner, take the Cowboys to cover and win in this primetime matchup.

Pick: Cowboys