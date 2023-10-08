Opening odds for Giants vs. Bills in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 15. The Giants fell to the Dolphins in Week 5, and the Bills lost to the Jaguars in London.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Bills Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Bills -14.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -900, Giants +600

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Bills -12.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -675, Giants +490

May 12

Point spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills -305, Giants +255

The Giants (1-4) had a tough day against the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game, and the Giants failed to score any offensive touchdowns. They grabbed one pick-six, and the rest of the points in the 31-16 loss were courtesy of kicker Graham Gano.

The Bills (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars overseas this week. Josh Allen passed for two touchdowns and an interception, but the running game never quite got going for Buffalo. They struggled to contain Travis Etienne on the other side of the ball.

The Bills should be able to bounce back from their 25-20 loss as they head back to Highmark. With Jones potentially injured for the Giants and their rushing struggles this week, I think the Bills should be able to cover here.

Pick: Bills