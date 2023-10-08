Opening odds for Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets meet in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15 from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Eagles will look to keep their undefeated record intact as they prepare to face one of the league’s best units in the Jets' defense.

2023 NFL odds: Eagles vs. Jets Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Jets +220

May 12

Point spread: Jets -1

Moneyline: Jets -115, Eagles -105

The Eagles are coming off a hard-fought road win, having bested the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 in Week 5. Jalen Hurts finished 25/38 for 303 yards and one touchdown with an interception. He also added 72 yards on the ground with a rushing score, while A.J. Brown finished with a team-high 127 receiving yards on six catches. Dallas Goedert became this season’s first tight end to surpass the century mark in receiving, having caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets clearly took Sean Payton’s comments earlier this season personally. New York, with backup quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm, handed the Broncos a 31-21 loss on the road at the Mile High City. New York’s defense forced four fumbles on the Broncos while recovering three of them. With the defense providing a spark, Breece Hall put the offense on his back, rushing for 177 yards on 22 carries to go along with a touchdown.

The Jets may be limited offensively and should be considered underdogs in this matchup, but that doesn’t guarantee a blowout loss. New York has an average scoring margin of -5.5, which speaks to their defense’s ability to keep games close. Just two weeks ago, the Jets fell to the reigning champions by a mere field goal. Expect New York’s defense to keep this game within reach through all four quarters.

Pick: Jets