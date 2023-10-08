Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15 from SoFi Stadium and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are coming off respective losses in Week 5 and will look to pick up a divisional win to keep pace in the NFC West.

2023 NFL odds: Cardinals vs. Rams Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -265, Cardinals +215

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -198, Cardinals +164

May 12

Point spread: Rams -4

Moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160

The Cardinals are coming off a 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, as Joshua Dobbs inevitably came back down to earth. Arizona’s signal-caller completed just 47 percent of his passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. One of those interceptions turned into a pick-six, as the Bengals subsequently dominated the time of possession. Arizona now sits firmly in last place within the NFC West.

The Rams gave the defending NFC Champions a fight but fell 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Matthew Stafford was efficient in the pocket, finishing 21/37 for 222 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. It helped that he had his WR1 back in the fold, as Cooper Kupp tallied 118 receiving yards on eight receptions. Still, Puka Nacua remained firmly involved, as the emerging rookie caught seven passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Arizona is 3-2 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 3-1-1 in their own right. Los Angeles managed to keep it tight against a tough Eagles team, and now that they face a 25th-ranked scoring defense in the Cardinals, the Rams should be able to score much more easily against a softer defense. Kupp should only get more comfortable in his return, so take the Rams to cover in this one.

Pick: Rams