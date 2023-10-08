Opening odds for Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots will hit the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup while providing our initial opinion on how this game will shake out.

2023 NFL odds: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Raiders -135, Patriots +114

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: N/A

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Moneyline: Patriots -120, Raiders +100

The Patriots are spiraling with a 1-4 record to start the season. Not only that, but they lost their two most recent games by a combined score of 72-3 against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Patriots QB Mac Jones has thrown four interceptions with no touchdowns in that span. Now, head coach Bill Belichick and company will look to pick themselves up on the road at the Raiders.

The Raiders were able to pull out a tight win at the Denver Broncos in Week 1. However, they dropped three straight games after that, owning a 1-3 record heading into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. This part of the schedule is crucial for Las Vegas, as it has winnable games against the Packers, Patriots, and Bears respectively.

It’s difficult to endorse the Patriots right now, especially on the road. The Raiders have more offensive weapons to outscore a sluggish New England offense that can’t string together first downs — let alone score points.

Pick: Raiders