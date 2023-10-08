Opening odds for 49ers vs. Browns in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15 while airing on FOX.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this Week 6 matchup while providing some initial insights as to how this one could play out.

2023 NFL odds: 49ers vs. Browns Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +124

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +124

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Browns -105

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFL while sporting a 4-0 record heading into their Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 5, they’ll travel across the country to face Cleveland. If you recall, the 49ers didn’t have much of an issue making the trip out east when they won at the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in Week 1.

The Browns had a bye in Week 5, which effectively gives Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson an extra week to recover from a shoulder injury. The ailment kept Watson out of the Browns’ 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Cleveland dropped to 2-2 following that defeat, and the Browns will look to bounce back in a substantial home matchup against San Francisco.

Cleveland’s stale performance without Watson in Week 4 shouldn’t be held against them. The Browns have a very good defense that should keep them in this game. However, San Francisco has an even better defense and more than enough offensive weapons to pull this one out and cover the spread.

Pick: 49ers -3