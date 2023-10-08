Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Bengals in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15 while airing on CBS.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup while giving our initial analysis on how this game will play out.

2023 NFL odds: Seahawks vs. Bengals Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -205, Seahawks +175

The Seahawks had a bye in Week 5, so they should be pretty well-rested coming into this tricky road matchup. The last time Seattle took the field, it came away with a dominant 24-3 win at the New York Giants for Monday Night Football of Week 4. That improved the Seahawks to 3-1 on the season while currently holding a three-game winning streak.

The Bengals have had a slow start to the season, but Week 5 could be the turning point, as Cincinnati pulled away for a 34-20 win at the Arizona Cardinals. Keep in mind that the Bengals lost in Week 4 by a score of 27-3 at the Tennessee Titans, so this bounce-back win was much-needed. Joe Burrow came through with his best game of the season while going 36-of-46 for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception at Arizona.

Despite having a tough start to the season, the Bengals have played pretty well at home up to this point. Now, Burrow, Chase, and Co. have some momentum on their side, and we could see the Bengals resume the form that earned them back-to-back AFC Championship appearances. I’m leaning toward the Bengals winning and covering the spread at home.

Pick: Bengals