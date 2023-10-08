Opening odds for Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

After playing back-to-back games in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Florida to host their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this matchup while running through our initial lean for this game.

2023 NFL odds: Colts vs. Jaguars Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Jaguars -5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -218, Colts +180

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -258, Colts +210

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Colts +220

The Colts improved to 3-2 on the season with a Week 5 home victory over the Tennessee Titans. All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor returned to action, but RB Zack Moss stole the show with 23 carries for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson left the game early with a shoulder injury, so we’ll need to monitor his status for Week 6.

The Jaguars are on a roll after some early struggles and their Week 5 win over the Bills is a massive one. It was a London “road” game, but regardless, they claimed a critical conference win. It’s unlikely the Jaguars and Bills will be tied in the playoff standings when the season ends, but if they do, Jacksonville has the tiebreaker advantage.

If Richardson can’t start this Week 6 game, then Gardner Minshew will take over, and I’m not sure that’s too much of a downgrade for the Colts. However, the Jaguars have been solid against the run this season, and that’s the calling card of this Indianapolis offense. My initial lean is for the Jags to keep their winning streak alive and cover the spread.

Pick: Jaguars -5