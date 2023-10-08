Opening odds for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons face off in a Week 6 matchup. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Falcons Week 6
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100
May 12
Point spread: Falcons -1
Moneyline: Both are -110
Atlanta (3-2) was able to get back into the win column on Sunday with a 21-19 victory over the Texans. Kicker Younghoe Koo once again pulled off some late-game heroics for the Falcons, booting a 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
Meanwhile, Washington (2-3) is coming off a 40-20 shellacking at the hands of the Bears on Thursday night. The offense almost exclusively relied on the passing game with quarterback Sam Howell going 37-51 for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.