Opening odds for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons face off in a Week 6 matchup. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Falcons Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1

Moneyline: Both are -110

Atlanta (3-2) was able to get back into the win column on Sunday with a 21-19 victory over the Texans. Kicker Younghoe Koo once again pulled off some late-game heroics for the Falcons, booting a 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Meanwhile, Washington (2-3) is coming off a 40-20 shellacking at the hands of the Bears on Thursday night. The offense almost exclusively relied on the passing game with quarterback Sam Howell going 37-51 for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Pick: Falcons -1.5