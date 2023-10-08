Opening odds for Saints vs. Texans in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints face the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15. The Saints shut out the Patriots this week, and the Texans lost to the Falcons to end a two-week winning streak.

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Texans Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +114

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -115, Texans -105

May 12

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +115

The Saints (3-2) grabbed their biggest win yet of the 2023 season, beating the Patriots 34-0. The Saints defense grabbed two interceptions to help out a two-touchdown performance from Derek Carr. Alvin Kamara finished the day with 80 yards and one touchdown. The New Orleans D was all over New England, letting up just 156 total yards of offense on the day.

The Texans (2-3) saw their two-week winning streak ended in a two-point loss against the Falcons. CJ Stroud passed for 249 yards and a touchdown, but the Texans struggled to get a run game going. Tight end Dalton Schultz scored the only touchdown of the game for Houston, and while the Texans shut down Bijan Robinson, they struggled against Kyle Pitts and Drake London on the defensive side. Stroud remains in contention for an OROY award.

While the Saints put together a complete performance against the Patriots, the Texans, at home as underdogs, are too hard to pass up here at +2.5.

Pick: Texans