Opening odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers (0-5) have the unenviable task of heading to South Beach to take on the surging Miami Dolphins (4-1) in Week 6 on Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Dolphins -14

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -850, Panthers +575

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Dolphins -10.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -575, Panthers +425

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -7

Moneyline: Dolphins -305, Panthers +255

The Carolina Panthers are the lone winless team in the NFL after falling to the Lions 42-24 in Week 5.

It’s been tough sledding for 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who has struggled in his early career, while No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud and No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson have had more success early on.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they get a juggernaut offense in the Dolphins.

A week after laying an egg against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins returned to form in a Week 5 win over the Giants.

With De’Von Achane looking like a third-round steal, the ‘Fins have the most dangerous offense in the NFL, and now they get the worst team in the league.

Don’t overthink this one. Take the Dolphins at home to win big.

Pick: Dolphins