Opening odds for Lions vs. Buccaneers in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Detroit Lions in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Below, we’ll run through the opening odds for this NFC matchup while providing our initial pick against the spread heading into game week.

2023 NFL odds: Lions vs. Buccaneers Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -162, Bucs +136

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -148, Bucs +124

May 12

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -180, Bucs +155

The Lions continue to roll, as they are out to a 4-1 record on the season. Their latest victim was the Carolina Panthers, as Detroit ran away with a 42-24 victory at home. The running game continues to impress, as Lions RB David Montgomery went over 100 rushing yards for the second straight game.

The Buccaneers should be rested for this matchup, as they had a bye in Week 5. Tampa has gotten out to a surprising 3-1 record, capped off by a decisive 26-9 win over NFC South rival New Orleans Saints in Week 4. This will be an interesting test for the Bucs to see if they are up to the task against one of the top teams in the NFC standings.

While the Bucs have been surprising, this will be a tough matchup for them. The Lions have been an absolute buzzsaw in their last three games, and they are firing on all cylinders. That momentum should continue on the road, and I believe Detroit is in a position to win this game as well as cover the spread.

Pick: Lions -3