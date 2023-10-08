Opening odds for Ravens vs. Titans in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) travel to Music City to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in a Week 6 matchup on October 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

2023 NFL odds: Ravens vs. Titans Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Titans +170

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -238, Titans +195

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Moneyline: Ravens -215, Titans +185

The Ravens are coming off a disappointing 17-10 loss to AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson had a better game than the box score showed, he was constantly under pressure and his pass-catchers struggled with drops. He should have an easier road against the Tennessee Titans. It should be a big day through the air for the Ravens.

The Titans are also coming off a tough loss to a division rival. Tennessee lost to the Colts 23-16 despite taking Anthony Richardson out for the game with a shoulder injury.

The Titans will have their hands full with Jackson, and they’ll need to shore up their run defense after Indianapolis gashed them with Zack Moss.

The Ravens might be the road team, but they are the superior squad. Take them.

Pick: Ravens