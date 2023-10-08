Opening odds for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football of Week 6. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 while streaming on Amazon Prime.

Below, we’ll break down the opening odds for this AFC West matchup and give our initial insights as to how this game will shake out.

2023 NFL odds: Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Broncos +255

The Broncos have had a tough time this season in their first year under new head coach Sean Payton. That includes an absolutely demoralizing 70-20 loss at the Miami Dolphins to put them at 0-3 on the season. While the Broncos notched a comeback win at the Chicago Bears in Week 4, they fell 31-21 to the New York Jets last Sunday to put them at 1-4 on the year.

Kansas City started this season with a loss to the Detroit Lions before rattling off four straight wins. The last two came as narrow road wins on the road at the Jets and Minnesota Vikings respectively. Now, the Chiefs will return home to face a Broncos team that is struggling at the moment.

The Chiefs are the superior team, but that is baked into the spread. However, I believe that Denver can keep this one close in a divisional matchup. There’s always a chance Russell Wilson and company find a late, otherwise meaningless backdoor touchdown to cover the spread as well.

Pick: Broncos +10.5