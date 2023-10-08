Opening odds for Week 6 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5.
The week opens with the Denver Broncos taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Jets, and the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Giants play the Buffalo Bills wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football, and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 6 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 6 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Broncos vs. Chiefs
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Broncos +255
Ravens vs. Titans
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Ravens -4
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Ravens -205, Titans +170
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Ravens -4.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -238, Titans +195
May 12
Point spread: Ravens -5.5
Moneyline: Ravens -215, Titans +185
Vikings vs. Bears
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Vikings -185, Bears +154
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Vikings -4.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Vikings -198, Bears +164
May 12
Point spread: Vikings -1
Moneyline: Both teams -110
Colts vs. Jaguars
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Jaguars -5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -218, Colts +180
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Jaguars -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -258, Colts +210
May 12
Point spread: Jaguars -6.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Colts +220
Lions vs. Buccaneers
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Lions -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Lions -162, Bucs +136
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Lions -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Lions -148, Bucs +124
May 12
Point spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions -180, Bucs +155
Panthers vs. Dolphins
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Dolphins -14
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -850, Panters +575
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Dolphins -10.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -575, Panthers +425
May 12
Point spread: Dolphins -7
Moneyline: Dolphins -305, Panthers +255
Seahawks vs. Bengals
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124
May 12
Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Moneyline: Bengals -205, Seahawks +175
49ers vs. Browns
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +125
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +124
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -1
Moneyline: 49ers -115, Browns -105
Saints vs. Texans
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +114
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Saints -1
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Saints -115, Texans -105
May 12
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +115
Commanders vs. Falcons
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100
May 12
Point spread: Falcons -1
Moneyline: Both are -110
Patriots vs. Raiders
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Raiders -135, Patriots +114
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: N/A
May 12
Point spread: Patriots -1.5
Moneyline: Patriots -120, Raiders +100
Eagles vs. Jets
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Eagles -270, Jets +220
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Eagles -270, Jets +220
May 12
Point spread: Jets -1
Moneyline: Jets -115, Eagles -105
Cardinals vs. Rams
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Rams -6
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -265, Cardinals +215
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Rams -198, Cardinals +164
May 12
Point spread: Rams -4
Moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160
Giants vs. Bills
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Bills -14.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bills -900, Giants +600
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Bills -12.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -675, Giants +490
May 12
Point spread: Bills -7
Moneyline: Bills -305, Giants +255
Cowboys vs. Chargers
Sunday, October 8
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -142, Chargers +120
Wednesday, October 4
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -148, Chargers +124
May 12
Point spread: Chargers -1
Moneyline: Chargers -115, Cowboys -105