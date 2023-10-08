Opening odds for Week 6 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5.

The week opens with the Denver Broncos taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Jets, and the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Giants play the Buffalo Bills wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football, and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 6 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 6 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -575, Broncos +425

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Moneyline: Chiefs -305, Broncos +255

Ravens vs. Titans

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -205, Titans +170

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Ravens -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -238, Titans +195

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Moneyline: Ravens -215, Titans +185

Vikings vs. Bears

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Vikings -185, Bears +154

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings -198, Bears +164

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1

Moneyline: Both teams -110

Colts vs. Jaguars

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Jaguars -5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -218, Colts +180

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -258, Colts +210

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Colts +220

Lions vs. Buccaneers

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -162, Bucs +136

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Lions -148, Bucs +124

May 12

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -180, Bucs +155

Panthers vs. Dolphins

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Dolphins -14

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -850, Panters +575

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Dolphins -10.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -575, Panthers +425

May 12

Point spread: Dolphins -7

Moneyline: Dolphins -305, Panthers +255

Seahawks vs. Bengals

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Seahawks +124

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -205, Seahawks +175

49ers vs. Browns

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +125

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Browns +124

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -1

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Browns -105

Saints vs. Texans

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +114

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -115, Texans -105

May 12

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Texans +115

Commanders vs. Falcons

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Commanders +100

May 12

Point spread: Falcons -1

Moneyline: Both are -110

Patriots vs. Raiders

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Raiders -135, Patriots +114

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Raiders -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: N/A

May 12

Point spread: Patriots -1.5

Moneyline: Patriots -120, Raiders +100

Eagles vs. Jets

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Jets +220

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Eagles -270, Jets +220

May 12

Point spread: Jets -1

Moneyline: Jets -115, Eagles -105

Cardinals vs. Rams

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -265, Cardinals +215

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -198, Cardinals +164

May 12

Point spread: Rams -4

Moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160

Giants vs. Bills

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Bills -14.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -900, Giants +600

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Bills -12.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -675, Giants +490

May 12

Point spread: Bills -7

Moneyline: Bills -305, Giants +255

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -142, Chargers +120

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -148, Chargers +124

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -1

Moneyline: Chargers -115, Cowboys -105