James Cook a non-factor in Week 5 vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 25-20 loss this week and running back James Cook wasn’t much of a factor in the Week 5 loss in London. The second-year tailback registered just five carries for -4 rushing yards on the ground and hauled in three targets for 25 receiving yards.

His usage for this game was a bit perplexing considering that he had recorded at least 12 carries in each of the first four games of the season. He was on the field for 63% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps against Jacksonville on Sunday, but ended up effectively splitting carries with Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and Josh Allen. This could be chalked up to the Bills abandoning the run very early in the contest as they trailed the Jags for the entire contest. That should be a bit concerning for fantasy managers that Buffalo’s staff will pull the plug on the ground game the moment they go down.

Cook managers should evaluate games where the Bills could establish an early lead and make a decision over whether or not to start him moving forward.