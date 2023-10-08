NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5

Sunday Night Football features one of the premier matchups this week. The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys are traveling to the West Coast to take on one of the NFL’s two remaining undefeated teams, the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff happens at 8:20 p.m. ET, and you cna catch the game on NBC.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Cowboys vs. 49ers

Captain’s Picks

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers ($17,700)

This is the obvious pick, but there’s a reason for that. McCaffrey’s having an MVP worthy season so far, and he’s been able to find the end zone now in every single 49ers’ game going back to Week 12 last season, including the playoffs. Dallas has only allowed one touchdown to running backs all season, but they haven’t faced anyone quite like McCaffrey.

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys ($15,300)

The Niners’ defense has been tough across the board, but if they haven’t exactly been locking down running backs. Opposing running backs have just 166 rushing yards against them, but they’ve allowed 134 receiving yards. Look for Pollard to get more looks in the passing game as the Cowboys try to exploit the 49ers underneath.

FLEX Options

Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys ($5,600)

Cooks has the 49ers’ numbers. He’s scored at least one touchdown in four of his last five games against San Francisco. He’s just starting to get up to speed with Dallas’ offense, and with attention on CeeDee Lamb, I’d look for Cooks to have a larger role in this one.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers ($8,400)

Coming off a monster game last week in which he had 148 yards on six passes, I’m looking for Aiyuk to have a big role in the 49ers offensive approach this week. Dallas is going to have to spend a lot of attention on McCaffrey, which should open up some soft spots in the field for Aiyuk to exploit.

Players to Avoid

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys ($10,000)

Lamb scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Patriots. He’s producing on the stat sheet, but not at the clip you’d otherwise expect. Part of that has to do with Dallas’ depth, as well as just how good the defense has been. Either way, I think between those two factors and the fact that the Niners have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, is reason to avoid Lamb at this price.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers ($6,400)

Kittle’s off a slow start this season, and he’s coming off a game where he had just nine yards total. He hasn’t found the end zone yet either. That’s eventually going to change, but I wouldn’t bank on that happening this week against a Cowboys defense that’s yet to allow opposing tight ends to score.