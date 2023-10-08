Who advanced to the round of 8 in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs following Charlotte road course race

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up the second round of its playoffs and we’re down to eight drivers. AJ Allmendinger claimed the checkered flag on Sunday for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. It was his third career Cup Series win.

Allmendinger did not make the playoffs, but second-place finisher William Byron is headed to the next round thanks to his win two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron was able to block Kyle Busch, who came up short of advancing in the playoffs.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the Bank of America ROVAL 400?

Byron and Ryan Blaney clinched advancement thanks to their wins the past two weeks. With Allmendinger winning the Charlotte race, the remaining six spots in the round of 8 were determined by total points.

Below is a list of drivers who advanced to the round of eight in the playoffs. The four drivers eliminated at the end of the round of 12 were Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch.

The round of eight will include the South Point 400 in Las Vegas, the Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami, and the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.