NASCAR starting lineup: How Bank of America ROVAL 400 odds moved after Tyler Reddick claimed Charlotte pole

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will lead the pack off the starting line when the green flag drops in Charlotte. We break down the starting lineup and how the odds have moved this week.

By David Fucillo
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 07, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course as the playoffs heat up. The field will be racing in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, which is the final race in the round of 12.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will lead the lineup off the starting line. Reddick is currently ninth in the playoff standings while Bell is fourth. The Cup Series will cut down to eight drivers after Sunday’s race.

Reddick has emerged as the favorite on race day with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He had opened at +700, which were third best heading into the weekend. Chase Elliott was the favorite at +600 and is now +550 to win. He will start the race eighth in the starting lineup.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Tyler Reddick 45 +450 +700
2 Christopher Bell 20 +950 +1400
3 Daniel Suarez 99 +1400 +1800
4 Bubba Wallace 23 +2800 +9000
5 Kyle Busch 8 +1000 +1400
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +850 +1000
7 Joey Logano 22 +2800 +2800
8 Chase Elliott 9 +550 +600
9 Denny Hamlin 11 +950 +1800
10 Ty Gibbs 54 +2000 +2000
11 Martin Truex Jr 19 +1500 +1200
12 Ross Chastain 1 +2200 +2800
13 Michael McDowell 34 +1800 +900
14 William Byron 24 +1200 +650
15 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +10000
16 Alex Bowman 48 +5500 +3500
17 Ryan Blaney 12 +4500 +2200
18 Ryan Preece 41 +13000 +10000
19 Brad Keselowski 6 +5500 +6000
20 Chris Buescher 17 +2800 +2200
21 Aric Almirola 10 +25000 +25000
22 Kevin Harvick 4 +5000 +2800
23 Erik Jones 43 +9000 +6500
24 Corey LaJoie 7 +25000 +25000
25 Justin Haley 31 +7000 +8000
26 Mike Rockenfeller 42 +40000 +25000
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +13000 +10000
28 Josh Bilicki 78 +80000 +100000
29 Austin Cindric 2 +4500 +3000
30 Chase Briscoe 14 +5500 +4500
31 Harrison Burton 21 +70000 +50000
32 Todd Gilliland 51 +40000 +25000
33 Austin Hill 62 +40000 +25000
34 Zane Smith 38 +30000 +10000
35 Andy Lally 15 +90000 +90000
36 Kyle Larson 5 +1600 +850
37 Ty Dillon 77 +80000 +90000

