NASCAR starting lineup: How Bank of America ROVAL 400 odds moved after Tyler Reddick claimed Charlotte pole

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course as the playoffs heat up. The field will be racing in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, which is the final race in the round of 12.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will lead the lineup off the starting line. Reddick is currently ninth in the playoff standings while Bell is fourth. The Cup Series will cut down to eight drivers after Sunday’s race.

Reddick has emerged as the favorite on race day with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He had opened at +700, which were third best heading into the weekend. Chase Elliott was the favorite at +600 and is now +550 to win. He will start the race eighth in the starting lineup.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.