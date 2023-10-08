How to watch NASCAR’s Bank of America ROVAL 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this week for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This is the third race of the second round of the Cup Series playoffs with the top eight in the standings advancing to the third round.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Chase Elliott entered the weekend as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2019 and 2020 before finishing 12th in 2021 (with a Stage 1 victory) and 20th in 2022 (leading the most laps). Christopher Bell won last year’s race and is +1400 to repeat.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney won the last two races to secure advancement to the round of 8 in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. If neither wins on Sunday, the race winner will advance along with the five non-winners in the points standings. Brad Keselowski holds the final of the eight playoff spots. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch are on the outside looking in. Reddick, Wallace, and Chastain are all ten or fewer points back of the eighth spot while Busch is 26 back.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP