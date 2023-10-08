 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Bank of America ROVAL 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Cup Series race and when at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By David Fucillo
Honorary starter, actor Daniel Craig, waves the green flag as Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this week for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This is the third race of the second round of the Cup Series playoffs with the top eight in the standings advancing to the third round.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Chase Elliott entered the weekend as the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the race in 2019 and 2020 before finishing 12th in 2021 (with a Stage 1 victory) and 20th in 2022 (leading the most laps). Christopher Bell won last year’s race and is +1400 to repeat.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney won the last two races to secure advancement to the round of 8 in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. If neither wins on Sunday, the race winner will advance along with the five non-winners in the points standings. Brad Keselowski holds the final of the eight playoff spots. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch are on the outside looking in. Reddick, Wallace, and Chastain are all ten or fewer points back of the eighth spot while Busch is 26 back.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 45
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Daniel Suarez 99
4 Bubba Wallace 23
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Joey Logano 22
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Denny Hamlin 11
10 Ty Gibbs 54
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 William Byron 24
15 Austin Dillon 3
16 Alex Bowman 48
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Ryan Preece 41
19 Brad Keselowski 6
20 Chris Buescher 17
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Kevin Harvick 4
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Corey LaJoie 7
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Mike Rockenfeller 42
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Josh Bilicki 78
29 Austin Cindric 2
30 Chase Briscoe 14
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Austin Hill 62
34 Zane Smith 38
35 Andy Lally 15
36 Kyle Larson 5
37 Ty Dillon 77

